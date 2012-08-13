NCTA: FCC Should Exempt Program Promos From Ad-Loudness Rules

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has

petitioned the FCC to limit rules aimed at curbing loud TV ads -- set to go

into effect this December -- to commercial advertisements and exempt TV

programming promotions.

The trade group, in a filing last week, said Federal Communications Commission

rules implementing the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act

fail to sufficiently reduce the burden on operators for noncompliance "in

a handful of respects."

Specifically, the NCTA said, the commission should limit its

rules to commercial ads, rather than also including "promotional

material." In addition, the group sought clarification that a cable

operator will not be held liable in instances in which it has notified a

network and the FCC of a network's noncompliance with CALM and the NCTA wants

to ensure MSOS are not prohibited from contacting programmers when performing

spot checks.

"The Commission mistakenly conflates 'commercial

advertisements' and promos, defining promos as 'commercial advertisements

promoting television programming,'" the NCTA said. "In fact, promos

are distinct from 'commercial advertisements.' Generally, commercial

advertisements are material transmitted in exchange for some type of payment or

remuneration, while promos are not."

