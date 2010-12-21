NCTA: FCC Rules Appear To Be Consensus Compromise

Comcast said the FCC's new network

neutrality regulations appear to strike a "workable balance,"

while Verizon said they were likely to be harmful to "consumers and the

nation."

The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association and Comcast, its largest member, were generally

on the same page.

NCTA President

Kyle McSlarrow said that he agreed with the Republican commissioners--who

voted against the rules--that they were unnecessary, but said since it had been

clear there were three votes for rules that would have gone much farther,

the association's goal had been rules that would avoid unintended consequences

and that preserved investment and innovation.

"As I have stated previously,

months of negotiations and discussions have led to a rough consensus of rules

that we believe can accomplish those goals and avoid the extreme and

counterproductive demands for rate regulation, unbundling of networks, and

reclassification under Title II," McSlarrow said. "While we will

reserve final judgment until after we have an opportunity to closely review the

text of the Order once it is released, it appears that the rules themselves

contain that compromise consensus," he said.

"While we look forward to

reviewing the final order, the rules as described generally appear intended to

strike a workable balance between the needs of the marketplace for certainty

and everyone's desire that Internet openness be preserved," said

Comcast EVP David Cohen. "Most importantly, this approach removes the

cloud of Title II regulation that would unquestionably have harmed innovation

and investment in the Internet and broadband infrastructure."

Verizon and telecom

lobby USTelecom were in general agreement as well. "While we appreciate

the hard work and good faith that the Chairman put into this matter, and his

proceeding under Title I rather than Title II," said USTelecom

President Walter McCormick, "we do not support the final rule, and we

believe that the Commission will come to regret the action it has taken today

as one that is fundamentally inconsistent with the National Broadband Plan's

goals of increased broadband investment, innovation, deployment, and

adoption."

"While it will take some time for

us to analyze the FCC's rules and the order once they are released, the FCC's

decision apparently reaches far beyond the net neutrality rules it announced

today," said Verizon in a statement.

"Based on today's

announcement, the FCC appears to assert broad authority for sweeping new

regulation of broadband wireline and wireless networks and the Internet

itself. This assertion of authority without solid statutory underpinnings will

yield continued uncertainty for industry, innovators, and investors. In the

long run, that is harmful to consumers and the nation."

All the comments came

with the caveat that they had not seen the final order, which won't be

released for a couple of days.