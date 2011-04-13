NCTA: FCC Needs To Rethink Net Neutrality Compliance Burden

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has

told the FCC and the Office of Management and Budget that the FCC has

significantly underestimated the time and money it will take to comply with the

transparency and complaint procedures it adopted in its Open Internet

order (net neutrality rules).

OMB is vetting the paperwork-collection requirements to make

sure they do not run afoul of Congress's Paperwork Reduction Act mandate

to keep bureaucratic tree-killing to a minimum. NCTA has asked for

changes in those requirements, which could delay that effective date even

more.

The FCC, when it approved the rules back in December, said

it expected the costs of compliance with new rules on transparency, blocking

and unreasonable discrimination to be "small" since the principles

are in line with current practice. NCTA says the open-ended rules mean

costs and paperwork could be far greater, and wants the FCC to rethink its estimates

so that OMB has a better idea of the burden, or amend its requirements.

The rules can't go into effect until 60 days after a notice

is published in the Federal Register that OMB has approved the data-collection

requirements. The FCC supplied NCTA with an explanation of the costs for

complying with transparency rules, which is an addendum to its filing.

The in-house cost was estimated at $734.97 per respondent per year, and

provided insight into how much the FCC pays for tech writers, engineers

and attorneys.

"The Commission believes that the respondents will use

'in-house' personnel whose pay is comparable to mid- to senior-level federal

employees (GS12/5, GS14/5, and GS15/5, plus 30% overhead)," the FCC said.

"[T]herefore, the Commission estimates respondents' hourly costs to

be about $52.86 for technical writers, $74.27 for engineers, and $87.37 for attorneys

to gather and post commercial terms, network management practices, and

performance characteristics on a website and make that information

available at the point of sale."

The FCC also anticipates five complaints per year, total,

industry-wide, at a total cost of $40,000 for the parties.

"Notwithstanding the Commission's statement that it

intended for "the costs of compliance with our prophylactic rules to be

small," said NCTA in its filing, "the broad and open-ended

transparency rules and complaint procedures actually adopted in the Open

Internet Order could impose a much greater burden on ISPs than contemplated.

Absent clear guidance as to what providers must disclose, as well as some

limitation on the scope of the complaint procedures and the availability of discovery,

the estimates provided by the Commission are unrealistic. NCTA encourages

the Commission to clarify the rules and/or amend its burden estimates

before submitting these estimates to OMB for approval."

In a talk at the American Cable Association Wednesday, House

Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said the Senate would

not be able to act on his resolution to block those network neutrality rules

(it has passed the House) until the FCC gets on with publishing the rules in

the register.