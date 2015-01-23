NCTA to FCC: 25 Mbps Shouldn't Be Measure of Deployment

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has told the FCC that it shouldn't up its Sec. 706 report definition of broadband to 25 Mbps downstream/3 Mbps upstream.

And that if it does, the commission should make it clear that it has no regulatory "significance" outside that report.

NCTA's put forth its positions in filing with the FCC in advance of its planned vote later this month on the report and its proposed new speed definition."The Commission should be particularly careful to clarify that it is not endeavoring to define a distinct product market for broadband services meeting the speed benchmark," it said.

