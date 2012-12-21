NCTA: Data Cap Bill Is Ill-Conceived

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association on Friday

slammed the just-introduced Data Cap Integrity Act, which would mandate

standards for measuring capacity and put economic restrictions on usage-based

pricing.

"Regrettably, this ill-conceived legislation ignores

the substantial pro-consumer benefits of usage-based pricing," NCTA said

in a statement. "While congestion management may be one effect of tiered

pricing, the primary benefits are consumer choice and fairness. Usage tiers

give consumers more choices to better fit their bandwidth needs, and they

rightly distinguish between low-volume users and high-volume users as is true

for many products and services."

NCTA last week looked to get ahead of the issue, releasing a paper

that concluded that differential pricing increased economic welfare in most

cases.

"Tiered pricing is common throughout our economy,

consumers both understand and appreciate it and the FTC and FCC have said it is

sensible and fair," said the trade group.

On Thursday, Sen. Ron Wyden (R-Ore.) introduced the data cap

bill, which he said would give consumers more control over their data usage in

the wake of data caps imposed by some ISPs. The bill would also mandate industry-wide

data measurement accuracy standards and impose "disciplines" to ensure

that data caps are only used to manage network congestion, not to "extract

monopoly rents," citing a New York

Times editorial opining on that subject.

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has said usage-based pricing

can be a useful tool -- the FCC's network neutrality rule order cited that

upside -- and was consistent with "driving efficiency, investment, and

faster and more robust network infrastructure," but he has also suggested

those tools could be misused.

Ina speech in September, the chairman made a point of saying that consumers

need sufficient "monthly" broadband capacity so that families don't

have to fight over who gets to do homework or have a remote health checkup or

stream video, and "monthly" capacity to make sure that the e-commerce

goods flow freely.

He said he understood the challenge to ISPs of managing the

growing demands on their networks while earning enough to invest in upgrades and

expansion, both FCC goals. But he also said he expects monthly usage limits to

rise and the cost-per-bit of those usage-based plans to decrease as technology

improves.