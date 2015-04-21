NCTA, CTIA, USTelecom Urge Cybersecurity Bill Passage

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has teamed up with CTIA–The Wireless Association and USTelecom to push for House passage of two cybersecurity bills scheduled to come up for debate on the floor later this week.

They are the Protecting Cyber Networks Act (HR 1560) and the National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 2015 (HR 1731).

In a joint letter to house speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) and minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the associations said the bills would provide "critically important authorizations for real-time sharing among private sector companies, and between the private sector and key government agencies..."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.