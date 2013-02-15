NCTA: Broadband Market Going Gangbusters

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association was

using the FCC'sjust-released Measuring Broadband America report Friday to pitch the

broadband marketplace as "healthy, competitive and growing."

In a blog posting, NCTA said the takeaway from the report

was that cable operators were delivering, and even over-delivering, advertised

speeds (99% of advertised download speeds during peak periods on average). That

was consistent with the FCC's July study.

But NCTA was also spotlighting a competitor, satellite broadband,

which it said the study showed was had significantly improved its service

quality, delivering well above its advertised speeds.

NCTA wants to make the point that satellite is a growing

competitor -- the more competitive the market, the stronger the argument for

deregulation.

It also pointed to the migration of consumers to higher

tiers. "Perhaps the most important takeaway of the Commission's study is

the clear evidence that consumers are reaping the benefits of faster and more

robust broadband connections," said NCTA.