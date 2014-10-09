NCTA Behind Onward Internet 'Suggestion Box' Campaign

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association was indeed behind a campaign to drum up comments on the future of the Internet, one the campaign suggests has flouirshed "unfettered by rules."

ProPublica reported Thursday that it believed it had discovered that NCTA was the group behind a futuristic-looking Onward Internet Web site and Twitter handle (@OnwardInternet) and 1-800 number soliciting input on keeping the Internet a "wild, free thing." There were also giant actual Internet "suggestion boxes" that have been springing up, including in New York.

ProPublica was right about the NCTA connection, though a source familiar with the campaign said it was not targeted to the network neutrality debate specificaly, but instead to a broader vision of the future of the Internet.

