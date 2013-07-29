NCTA Backs Rockefeller Cybersecurity Bill

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association joined

in a letter Monday supporting the cybersecurity bill introduced by Sen. Jay

Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, and ranking

member John Thune (R-S.D.).

"We applaud your bipartisan efforts and appreciate that

your legislation avoids a prescriptive regulatory regime that does not fit the

constantly evolving cyber threat environment and, in our view, would not

improve cybersecurity," the group said.

NCTA, joined by CTIA: The Wireless Association and US

Telecom, praised the fact that the bill, while putting the National Institute

of Standards and Technology's role in developing cybersecurity standards for

government and industry data protection, also makes clear those standards are

voluntary.

The bill also calls for education and research, which

industry is fine with as well. "The research and development, education

and workforce, and awareness and preparedness titles of your bill are important

elements as the nation improves its cyber defenses," they wrote.

But they also pushed Congress to pass legislation -- backed

by House Republicans -- that allow for more sharing of cyberthreat info among

stakeholders and with the government, including liability protections for the

results of that sharing, including threat "neutralizing" actions.

They said those should respect privacy and civil liberties,

which is an issue Rockefeller has with the CISPA legislation, which focuses on

cyberthreat info sharing and liability protection. In response to that bill's

passage in April, he called those protections "insufficient."

Rockefeller said at a hearing last week that

some of those issues are not within his committee's purview, a point NCTA and

the others acknowledged in the letter. "We recognize that these matters

are largely outside the scope of the Commerce Committee's jurisdiction and will

continue to work with you and the appropriate committees on these issues."