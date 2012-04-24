NCTA Backs House Cybersecurity Bills

The

National Cable & Telecommunications Association Tuesday joined with US

Telecom and CTIA: The Wireless Association to push for cybersecurity

legislation that emphasizes info sharing, liability protections for industry,

and more R&D over government-enforced security guidelines.

The same groups got together last week tooutline their basic cybersecurity principles, which generally dovetail with

Republican-backed House bills

that emphasize self-regulation.

In a letter to House leaders in advance of

scheduled House floor votes later this week on cybersecurity legislation,

NCTA and company again asked Congress to pass H.R. 3523, the Cyber Intelligence

Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA), adding their support for three other

related bills--H.R. 3834, Advancing America's Networking and Information

Technology Research and Development Act; H.R. 2096, the Cybersecurity

Enhancement Act of 2011; and H.R. 4257, the Federal Information Security

Amendments Act.

Together, the cable and phone trade

associations argue the bills will provide a "flexible and adaptable"

cybersecurity policy that relies on industry best practices rather than

prescriptive government rules they say will be outdated before they can be

enforced.

"Effective cybersecurity detection and

deterrence also requires the ongoing sharing of threat information between

government and infrastructure providers," they wrote. "The

communications industry has a long history of cooperative efforts on national

security matters. Legislation can greatly improve cybersecurity by removing

current legal barriers to information sharing and including appropriate

safeguards necessary for facilitating information sharing."

NCTA and company told House Speaker John

Boehner (R-Ohio) and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that industry and

government interests are aligned on cybersecurity, and said that they have

already taken "significant steps" to protect the security and privacy

of their customers, all without government regulation or "other legal

compulsion."

They did not mention it, but one of those

steps was the agreement by some of their biggest members last month to an FCC

voluntary cybersecurity regime for dealing with threats like onlinethreats including botnets and domain name hijacking.