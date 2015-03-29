NCTA-Backed Cybersecurity Bill Exits House Intelligence
The House Intelligence Committee last week unanimously approved the Protecting Cyber Networks Act (H.R. 1560), a bill that would allow companies to share cyber threat information and make it easier for them to take defensive measures to counter such attacks.
A Senate version of the bill passed out of its Intelligence committee 14-1 earlier this month.
The bill is supported by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, which echoed its praise of the Senate bill.
