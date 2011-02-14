NCTA, AT&T Asks FCC To 'Clarify' That Level 3ComplaintIs No Go

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association and

AT&T have teamed up to ask the FCC to clarify that its new network

neutrality rules do not apply to peering arrangements and Internet

backbone services, like the peering dispute between Level 3 and Comcast that

Level 3 has complained implicates those new rules.

They point out in a letter to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski that the absence of clarification from the FCC has

"emboldened" similar claims and complaints by Global

Crossing, Voxel.net and Public Knowledge, and warn that continued silence

could send a "troubling signal" to financial markets and the international

community about the government's intent "to exercise control over Internet

infrastructure."

Like NCTA and AT&T's request, Level 3 and the

others are looking for a sign from the FCC on how it will apply the rules,

since the enforcement regime is on a case-by-case basis. In addition, the FCC

could not take action against any current conduct as a violation of the rules

since they are not in force yet and won't be until mid-summer at the earliest.

They want the commission to "swiftly, clearly and

publicly affirm that arrangements for Internet peering and other Internet

backbone services are not subject to the net neutrality rules, and that the

agency will decline efforts to become involved in these commercial

disputes."

AT&T and NCTA were among the industry players who

came to the table to hammer out an acceptable form on network

neutrality regs that could supplant FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's

initial intention to reclassify Internet access as a telecommunications service

subject to some common carrier regs. The chairman had the necessary three

Democratic votes to do so, but got pushback from some House Democrats as well

as virtually all the Republicans, as well as ISPs.

AT&T and NCTA didn't think the new regs were

necessary, just preferable to the regulatory alternative.

The companies pointed out in their letter that during that

time of debate and negotiation, "this Commission has steadfastly

maintained...that it has no intention of subjecting Internet peering and other

Internet backbone services to net neutrality rules or any other type of

prescriptive regulations."

But having acquiesced--"agreed" is probably too

strong--to the new regs, AT&T and NCTA said that was based on the

commission's repeated assurances that those regs could not be read to

include certain backbone services like peering agreements and that

the regs would "avoid a raft of unintended consequences."

They say the Level 3 complaint, ensuing complaints and

the FCC's silence has put any regulatory certainty at risk. NCTA concedes

the silence may be the FCC's way of saying, and rightly so, that those disputes

should not involve the FCC, they would prefer an unequivocal statement to that

effect.

Singing on to the letter were NCTA President

Kyle McSlarrow and AT&T lobbyist James Cicconi, who were among the

stakeholders at the table when the FCC hammered out the compromise regs.

The FCC voted Dec. 21 to expand and codify its network

openness principles on a straight party line vote.

Republican Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker, in an

interview with C-SPAN's Communicators,

said she, too, was concerned that companies were trying to game the new rules

with complaints about backbone services.