NCTA Answers CableCARD Stance Critics

The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association says it is not out to sabotage its

customers who use retail set-tops (about half a million).

NCTA was responding

to comments filed by Public Knowledge, the Consumer Electronics Association and

others in the FCC's set-top proceeding about CableCARDS, the hardware fix that

separates the channel surfing and security functions in set-tops per the FCC's

ban on integrated set-tops.

The FCC was trying to

drive a retail market in those boxes, but has conceded the move has not worked.

NCTA said some of

those commenters had used that false pretense to try to impose new rules

and obligations on the industry.

The cable group said

that it continues to support the 1% of its customers who use the retail boxes

but that there was no reason to adopt CEA's suggestion that the cable

operator provide more technical support for those retail boxes.

"If a leased device

is not working, operators can support it, fix it, or replace it free of

charge," said NCTA in its comments. "If a retail device is not

working, cable operators will ensure that the CableCARD is working, but

the retail equipment is otherwise the responsibility of the customer and the

device manufacturer."

Public Knowledge argued

that bundled service deals including leased boxes undercut the retail market,

but NCTA said that discount bundles "have benefited consumers with

considerable savings, and disassembling package discounts would undermine the

very transactional economies that help keep discounts deep."

NCTA renewed its

request that the ban on integrated set-tops be lifted for newly leased boxes.

"The time has come

to relieve cable operators of the burden to deploy CableCARDs in all of

their new leased boxes," it said. Cable operators have deployed 21 million

of the CableCARD-enabled leased boxes compared to only 520,000 retail boxes.

"Requiring cable

operators to install millions more CableCARDs in additional leased

devices...will not revive the flagging consumer and manufacturer interest in

one-way devices that cannot access video-on-demand and other two-way

services."