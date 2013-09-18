NCTA, ACA Rate FCC E-Rate Proposal

The FCC has gotten plenty of input from the

cable industry on its proposed reform/modernization of the E-rate program,

which provides subsidies to schools and libraries for advanced

telecommunications.

The National Cable

& Telecommunications Association said in its comments that the FCC should

focus on student bandwidth needs rather than specific bandwidth targets,

simplifying the process, improving outreach and working within a

"firm" budget, which means balancing increased costs with savings and

not prioritizing fiber deployment over other services. NCTA also advises

allocating more wi-fi spectrum.

The American Cable

Association also wants the FCC to keep to a budget and simplify the process. It

puts a premium on gathering more data before the FCC remakes the program, and

on using existing facilities as much as possible.

The FCC has proposed

some high-speed targets, but NCTA says that "one-size-fits-all"

approach may not be the best, says NCTA, and could lead to insufficient funds

for other important elements like teacher training and devices. It points out

that schools are already able to purchase service at the target speeds.

"There is nothing in the current E-rate rules that prohibits schools from

soliciting bids for connectivity at 100 Mbps, 1Gbps, or more," says the

association. "Rather than encouraging or mandating that schools purchase

particular levels of bandwidth, the Commission should focus its efforts on

creating an environment where schools are more likely to solicit

bids for those high-capacity services and more likely to have the resources to

deliver faster speeds to students in the classroom."

The association also

says the FCC cannot "divorce the question of cost" from its bandwidth

goals. One way to find money within the program to fund broadband would be to

cut out subsidies to stand-alone voice service, but NCTA warns a "flash

cut" could hurt schools and libraries (and telecoms).

NCTA says the FCC

should remove the current distinction between connections to the schools and

libraries (priority one) and internal connections (priority two), which it says

often go unfunded. That is where more wi-fi could help, it says. "NCTA

supports targeting E-rate support to wi-fi services that will foster

connectivity to classrooms and other areas in the school where students

congregate in a cost effective manner and make it more likely that schools will

be in a position to take advantage of higher capacity offerings from service

providers."

IF after

reprioritizing and refocusing the fund and balancing costs and savings, the FCC

concludes it must still expand the size of the fund, it should be clear from

the outset how much it is expanding, and set a cap on the Universal Service

Fund so that the expansion is paid for with savings from other parts of the USF

fund, particularly the "bloated" high-cost program.

In its comments, the

American Cable Association said that before the FCC does anything, it needs to

gather more data, including on "existing infrastructure, broadband

dependent applications and services (and their performance requirements) used

today by teachers and students and those that are likely to be used, and the

number and types of access devices and technologies used today and those

expected to be used in the near future."

ACA's key policy

proposals are that the FCC should 1) use existing facilities as much as

possible, requiring certification that a school or library had made "all

reasonable efforts" to receive high-speed connectivity using existing

facilities; 2) capping the current fund at $2.25 billion; and 3) simplify and

standardize the process.