NBCU’s Peacock Orders Updated ‘Punky Brewster’

Peacock, the streaming service set to launch this year by Comcast’s NBCUniversal, has ordered 10 new episodes of the sitcom Punky Brewster.

NBCU will be announcing more details about Peacock Thursday afternoon at a meeting with investors and analysts.

Soleil Moon Frye will star, returning to the role she originally played in the 1980s.

Then Punky was a bright young girl being raised by a foster dad. In the new episodes. Now she is a single mother of three who meets another girl in the foster system who reminds her of herself as a youngster.

Also reprising her role as Brewster’s best friend is Cherie Johnson.

Joining the cast are Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, Noah Cottrell and Quinn Copeland as the girl. Freddie Prinze Jr. guest stars as Brewster’s ex-husband.

The new episodes are from NBCUniversal Content Studios. They are written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye is an executive producer along with David Duclon, who created the original series, and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media.

Jonathan Judge directed and executive produced the pilot.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back! I’m grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way,” said Frye. “It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”