NBCU Names Jeanne Mau Exec VP, TV Programming Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

NBCUniversal said Jeanne Mau has been promoted to executive VP, TV programming diversity, equity and inclusion, a new position at the company.

May has been senior VP, TV programming diversity, equity and inclusion since joining NBCU in 2021. She continues to report to Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group, and Frances Berwick, chairman of NBCU Entertainment.

“Over the past three years, Jeanne has systematically expanded and elevated our inclusion efforts in television. She has introduced us to new voices in front of and behind the camera and become an invaluable resource to our showrunners and internal creative teams,” said Igbokwe and Berwick in a statement. “We remain committed to our principles and, as we look to the future, Jeanne will continue to serve a critical role in our business by supporting our goal of producing compelling content that appeals to global audiences.”

Since joining NBCU, May has refreshed the company’s talent-development programs, including its writers and episodic directing programs. To date, 33 qualified mid-level producers have come through the company’s Unscripted Producers Initiative. They have subsequently worked on 26 NBCU unscripted series, the company said.