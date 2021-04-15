NBCUniversal Launches ‘Inspiring America’ Across Its Networks

NBCUniversal News Group launches Inspiring America as a multiplatform franchise that starts with an annual primetime television event honoring extraordinary individuals who have made an impact during these difficult times.

Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List will air across several television and streaming networks, beginning on Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Telemundo. It will air again May 2 on CNBC at 3 p.m. ET and MSNBC at 10 p.m. ET. The special will also stream on NBC News NOW on May 2 at 9 p.m. ET and be available on Peacock on demand.

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, along with Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, will co-host the event. Honorees include songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, basketball coach Becky Hammon, World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot.

“As we all begin to heal after an enormously challenging year, it’s important that we find ways to connect with and inspire one another. That is the very foundation of Inspiring America and why it has resonated as a popular signature series on Nightly News,” said NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde.

NBCUnversal sees the prime event as an annual one.

José Díaz-Balart, Craig Melvin, Vicky Nguyen and Shepard Smith will join Holt, Guthrie and Kotb to interview honorees during the hour.

Throughout the week leading up to the special, NBCUniversal News Group’s flagship shows and platforms will focus on Inspiring America stories.

“We need uplifting stories now more than ever, and we are uniquely positioned to elevate them into a major franchise reaching millions more across our unparalleled portfolio,” said Conde.