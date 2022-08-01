NBCU Telemundo Names Sandra Smester Exec VP, Programming & Content Development
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec has been with Azteca TV, Univision
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises named Sandra Smester as executive VP, programming and content development, a new post at the company.
Smester was just recently executive VP and chief content officer of TV Azteca. In her new job, she will be responsible for primetime and daytime programming, content acquisitions, program scheduling and the cable network Universo.
She will report to Ronald Day, president of entertainment and content strategy at NBCU Telemundo Enterprises.
“Sandra is a world-class media executive and a savvy programmer with a keen eye for great content, a long history of programming innovation, and a deep understanding of the U.S. Hispanic media space,” said Day. “She’s achieved impressive results at every stage of her career and is uniquely positioned to power Telemundo’s continued leadership, overseeing our best-in-class programming serving Latino audiences.”
Before TV Azteca, she worked at Univision, becoming executive VP of programming.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the Telemundo leadership team in this new role to support the continued growth of the business,” said Smester. “For years Telemundo has offered groundbreaking content, taking risks with innovative programming decisions and bringing a contemporary approach to our industry. I look forward to continuing in that tradition, deepening the connection with their existing audiences and creating new Telemundo superfans along the way.” ■
