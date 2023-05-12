NBCU Stations Launch Local News Channels On Amazon Fire TV
Channels also available on Amazon’s Echo Show devices
NBCUniversal and Amazon said that local news channels from NBC and Telemundo owned stations are now streaming on the Amazon News app on Fire TV.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the channels on Amazon Echo Show devices.
The new channels on Fire TV include NBC New York News, NBC Los Angeles News, NBC Chicago News, NBC Philadelphia News, NBC Dallas News, NBC Washington, D.C. News, NBC Boston News, NBC Bay Area News, NBC South Florida News, NBC San Diego News, NBC Connecticut News, Noticias Telemundo Noreste, Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Texas and Noticias Telemundo Florida.
“We are excited to grow our existing partnership with Amazon, expanding the reach of our local news content to millions of people on Fire TV and Echo Show devices,” said Matt Schnaars, President, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “News continues to be a top choice for viewers, and we are proud to reach new audiences with best-in-class journalism from our local stations.”
NBCU’s local streaming channels feature content from multiple stations in each region they cover. In addition to Amazon Fire, the channels are distributed on Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play.
Also available on Amazon Fire are NBCU’s Peacock, Today All Day and Dateeline 24/7 FAST Channels.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Alan Wolk