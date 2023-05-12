NBCU Stations Launch Local News Channels On Amazon Fire TV

NBCUniversal and Amazon said that local news channels from NBC and Telemundo owned stations are now streaming on the Amazon News app on Fire TV.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the channels on Amazon Echo Show devices.

The new channels on Fire TV include NBC New York News, NBC Los Angeles News, NBC Chicago News, NBC Philadelphia News, NBC Dallas News, NBC Washington, D.C. News, NBC Boston News, NBC Bay Area News, NBC South Florida News, NBC San Diego News, NBC Connecticut News, Noticias Telemundo Noreste, Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Texas and Noticias Telemundo Florida.

“We are excited to grow our existing partnership with Amazon, expanding the reach of our local news content to millions of people on Fire TV and Echo Show devices,” said Matt Schnaars, President, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “News continues to be a top choice for viewers, and we are proud to reach new audiences with best-in-class journalism from our local stations.”

NBCU’s local streaming channels feature content from multiple stations in each region they cover. In addition to Amazon Fire, the channels are distributed on Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play.

Also available on Amazon Fire are NBCU’s Peacock, Today All Day and Dateeline 24/7 FAST Channels.