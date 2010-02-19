NBCU, Public Knowledge Spar over ISP Filtering

Fair-use advocate Public Knowledge took aim at NBC Universal for defending ISP

filtering for illegal content. But the company's executive VP and general

counsel, Rick Cotton, told B&C that the group was off base in its

characterization of his comments on a Feb. 18 conference call concerning

intellectual property protection.

Cotton was in Washington for a

press roundtable outlining the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's IP agenda for the

coming year. Cotton and NBC are leading proponents of stronger IP protections,

and Cotton and company argued for a "surge" in enforcement to combat

a wave of piracy, online and off.

Following the press conference, Public Knowledge President Gigi Sohn released a

statement saying Cotton had called for ISPs to filter content for copyright

violations.

"It is unfortunate that Rick Cotton continues to push the completely

unconstitutional and anti-consumer policy goal of having Internet Service

Providers filter the bits of every user in the industry's quest to find illegal

content," she said. "The current law provides that if illegal content

is found, the ISP can take it down. We don't

need to violate the privacy and free speech rights of every Internet user to

satisfy the demands of Big Media."

In an interview with B&C Cotton said he was doing no such thing. He said

the issue of curbing illegal content came up twice during the meeting and

"they have misleadingly tried to put the two together."

Cotton said that when a question was asked whether the chamber and its coalition

to combat piracy, which Cotton chairs, supports filtering by ISP's,

someone started to answer the question affirmatively. But Cotton says he

stepped in to clarify that their focus was not on filtering but on whether ISPs

should take "some action against illegal-file sharing and let's get rid of

the loaded term 'filtering.'" He adds that in general the answer is, yes, ISP's

should take action to reduce the amount of illegal file-sharing. "But we

are not addressing the question of what technique specifically should be

adopted."

He says he "specifically intervened" to make it clear they were not

taking a position on filtering.

Sohn said it was "ridiculous" to compare filtering for copyright to

filtering for viruses, as she said Cotton did on the call. "ISPs are

technically able to tell what is a harmful virus and what is not, unlike the

situation for copyright content, which may be used legally. Viruses are a

danger to the ISPs network, and it is in their best interest to protect against

them."

But Cotton says that was referring to a separate question of whether he thought

filtering "inevitably violates people's privacy." Cotton said he

answered that "no, it does not inevitably because that would be like

saying a virus filter inevitably violates piracy." He says that was not a

position "as to what should happen, how it should be used, or when."