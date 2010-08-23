NBCU Pitches Importance Of Retrans Bucks To FCC, DOJ

NBCU distribution executives met with FCC and Justice Department

staffers jointly last week to pitch the importance of retrans fees and other distribution

dollars to its investment in news and entertainment programming, saying the

broadcast TV business is not sustainable on ads alone.

According to a just-filed ex parte notice, Henry Ahn, EVP, TV

networks distribution for NBC Universal, was making the pitch as part of a

discussion of content-distribution issues related to Comcast's proposed joint

venture with GE to invest in and run NBCU.

According to the filing, Ahn talked about the importance of

cable's dual sub fee/ad dollar model for the cable nets, and said that given

the "ongoing erosion" of broadcast TV audiences, an advertising-only

model is "unsustainable." He told the FCC and Justice that it was a

requirement that stations develop new revenue streams, "particularly from

retransmission consent fees."

Also

in the meeting with FCC staffers and one Justice Department staffer were Jodi

Brenner, SVP, business and legal affairs, and Margaret Tobey, VP of regulatory

affairs at NBCU.

The

Aug. 19 meeting came as the FCC was collecting final public comments on the deal.