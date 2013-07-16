NBCU Names Kimberley Harris General Counsel

NBCUniversal has named Kimberley Harris, a former legal

counselor to President Barack Obama, as its new executive VP and general

counsel, effective Sept. 3. She succeeds Rick Cotton.

Harris, who reports directly to NBCU CEO Steve Burke, will

provide legal advice to senior management, oversee the law department and

coordinate the company's global regulatory and legislative agenda.

Most recently, Harris was a partner in the litigation department

at Davis Polk & Wardwell, including helping clients through investigations

by DOJ, the SEC and Congress. From 2010-12, Harris was a member of the White

House counsel's office as both deputy counsel and deputy assistant to the president,

where she also helped advise on congressional investigations, litigation

related to the president and a host of other legal matters including executive

privilege.

"With extensive experience, proven leadership ability, and a

track record of success, Kim is a great choice to guide our Law Department,"

said Burke. "I look forward to working closely with her in the months and years

ahead."

Harris' resume also includes a brief stint (2009-10) as a

senior counselor in the Justice Department's criminal division.

Harris is succeeding executive VP and general

counsel Cotton, who announced earlier this year he would move into a new role

as senior counselor for IP protection and antipiracy advocacy. That is no

stretch for Cotton, who has long been a leading voice for intellectual property

protection. "Rick Cotton's many contributions have earned him the gratitude of

this company, and the respect of our industry," said Burke. "I am

pleased that Rick will continue to lead our efforts regarding digital theft and

counterfeiting, and that he will help ensure a smooth transition."