NBCU Launches Transformative Tech Grant Program

The NBCU Foundation is teaming up with the NBC and co-owned Telemundo stations to launch a grant competition promoting civic engagement, digital skills and STEM/STEAM (the "A" adds arts to the traditional science, technology, engineering and math) youth programming.



The foundation will award $5 million in grants over the next two years to local nonprofits in 11 markets served by NBCU statoins for proposals to leverage technology to solve problems. Those markets are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Boston and Hartford, CT.



The grants will be divvied up as $225,000 for up to eight nonprofits per market, and will go to projects like job training, workforce development and other efforts to leverage digital technology to create a tech-savvy, civically engaged next-generation work force.



The application process opens Jan. 12 and closes Feb. 2, with winners announced in March.