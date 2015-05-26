NBCU Launches Fourth 21st Century Solutions Competition

NBC's owned TV stations and the NBCUniversal Foundation have teamed to launch the fourth annual 21st Century Solutions competition.

Non-profits are competing for $1.2 million in grants intended to "advance community-based programs in the areas of civic engagement, education, environment, jobs and economic empowerment, media arts and technology."

Submissions are open until July 3 for efforts targeted at the 10 NBC O&O markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Connecticut.

To check out the winners of last year's grants and how they are helping the NBC O&O communities, go here.