NBCU Hosts Hack-a-Thon at Telemundo Headquarters

Comcast-NBCUniversal will host a "hack-a-thon" Nov. 3-4 at Telemundo's new Miami headquarters.

The hack-a-thon, the second in Miami, will provide a $10,000 grand prize for the most innovative cross-platform approach to developing "new ways to tell stories and foster deeper fan and community engagement with participating NBCUniversal brands."

The winner, who will be expected to leverage new tech including artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR), will also get a chance to pitch their proposal to NBCU execs. In addition to the grand prize winner there will be first and second runner-ups.

Participants will have access to NBCU content and platforms during the two-day event.

Tech companies partnering on the effort include Amazon and Google.