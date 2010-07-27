NBCU CEO to Interview Pelosi
NBCU
CEO Jeff Zucker will interview House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as part of
NBCU's "Power of the Purse" breakfast event Sept. 28 in New York.
That
will kick off NBCU's "Women in Power: Marketing to the Educated Consumer"
event, part of Ad Week in New York.
Pelosi
is the first female speaker of the House and Zucker plans to focus on her
position as "arguably the most powerful woman in America," according
to NBCU.
Following
the Pelosi interview, Paley Center CEO Pat Mitchell will moderate a panel on
the female consumer featuring Daily Beast founder Tina Brown; Donna Speciale,
president of investment and activation at Media Vest USA; and Kim Brink,
executive director of advertising and sales promotion for Cadillac.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.