NBCU CEO to Interview Pelosi

NBCU

CEO Jeff Zucker will interview House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as part of

NBCU's "Power of the Purse" breakfast event Sept. 28 in New York.

That

will kick off NBCU's "Women in Power: Marketing to the Educated Consumer"

event, part of Ad Week in New York.

Pelosi

is the first female speaker of the House and Zucker plans to focus on her

position as "arguably the most powerful woman in America," according

to NBCU.

Following

the Pelosi interview, Paley Center CEO Pat Mitchell will moderate a panel on

the female consumer featuring Daily Beast founder Tina Brown; Donna Speciale,

president of investment and activation at Media Vest USA; and Kim Brink,

executive director of advertising and sales promotion for Cadillac.