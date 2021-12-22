NBC’s Michele Tafoya Set To Work Sidelines for 300th NFL Game

NBC Sports’ Michele Tafoya will work her 300th regular-season primetime game as a sideline reporter Sunday — extending her own record-setting run.

The Cowboys will play Washington on Sunday Night Football, which will mark the 45th time Tafoya has covered the Dallas team from the sideline.

It will also be the 19th time she’s done a game at Dallas’s home stadium, most of any location.

Over the course of an 18-year career, Tafoya has worked as the sideline reporter in 42 different stadiums. ■