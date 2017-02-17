NBC's Lauer to Interview Bush on 'Portraits of Courage'

Matt Lauer, host of NBC's Today, will get the first interview with George W. Bush about the ex-President's new book, Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, which features paintings and stories of 98 service members.

The oil paintings will also be part of an exhibit at The Bush Center.

The President will be joined for the interview by four "wounded warriors" profiled in the book.

The three-part interview will air Feb. 27 and also be available on the Today website. In the 10-day run-up to the interview, Today.com is also featuring a series of online videos of ten portraits from the book, including excerpts read by the President and interviews with the veterans.

The first video is available Friday.