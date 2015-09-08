NBC Teams With TargetSmart for Election Analysis

NBC has struck an exclusive deal with TargetSmart to use the company's national voter info and database in NBC News' coverage of the 2016 election.

The company, which supplies data to candidates, will allow NBC News to analyze and research voting habits and trends at the state and local level, according to NBC.

“This partnership will enable our NBC News team of election experts and data scientists to better understand how Americans are thinking and voting,” said NBC News elections director John Lapinski in a statement. He will head up the project from the NBC side while TargetSmart CEO Tom Bonier will direct the project from that end. “[W]e hope to learn more about how the nation’s patchwork of local voting laws and regulations are impacting American citizens’ participation in democracy," said Lapinski.