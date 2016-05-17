NBC-Survey Monkey: Trump Gains on Clinton Nationally

Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump trails Democrat Hillary Clinton by only three points nationally, 48% to 45%, according to a new NBC News-Survey Monkey online poll, compared to a five-point lead only a week ago.

Trump leads with independents 44% to 36%.

According to the poll, Clinton leads Trump with black voters, Hispanics, women and those with a college degree. Trump wins with white voters, men and those with a high school degree or less.

Very conservative Republican registered voters (RVs) say they favor Trump to lead the party over House Speaker Paul Ryan 63% to 34%.

The survey was an online weekly election tracking poll May 9-15 of 14,100 adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points for the entire survey and 2.3 points for the Republicans RVs.