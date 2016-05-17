NBC-Survey Monkey: Trump Gains on Clinton Nationally
Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump trails Democrat Hillary Clinton by only three points nationally, 48% to 45%, according to a new NBC News-Survey Monkey online poll, compared to a five-point lead only a week ago.
Trump leads with independents 44% to 36%.
According to the poll, Clinton leads Trump with black voters, Hispanics, women and those with a college degree. Trump wins with white voters, men and those with a high school degree or less.
Very conservative Republican registered voters (RVs) say they favor Trump to lead the party over House Speaker Paul Ryan 63% to 34%.
The survey was an online weekly election tracking poll May 9-15 of 14,100 adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points for the entire survey and 2.3 points for the Republicans RVs.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.