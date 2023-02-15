NBC Sports Extends TV Rights for Tour De France
All stages of famed cycling event to stream on Peacock, with some simulcast on NBC
NBC Sports announced that it has signed up for the U.S. television rights for Tour de France for six more years through 2029.
Beginning in 2024, all stages of the famed bicycle race will be presented live exclusively on Peacock, Comcast NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Some stages of the race will be simulcast on NBC.
NBC Sports will produce daily pre-race and race recap shows that will stream on Peacock.
The deal includes other events represented by Amaury Sports Organisation, including Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, La Vuelta, Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris and the Dakar Rally.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“We’re excited to reach this long-term agreement with A.S.O. to present the world’s most prestigious cycling event live on Peacock for years to come,” said Jon Miller, president, acquisitions and partnerships, NBC Sports. “With the Tour de France and our extensive cycling portfolio, we are proud to continue as the home of cycling in the United States, while continuing to bolster Peacock’s best-in-class slate of live sports programming.”
Comcast/NBC Sports has been the U.S. home of the Tour de France since 2001.
“We are delighted to be able to extend our long-term partnership with NBCUniversal, which promotes the Tour de France and all the major A.S.O. sporting events to the American public on a cross-platform basis, including women's cycling such as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift that NBC Sports has supported since the first edition in July 2022,” said Yann Le Moenner, CEO of A.S.O.
“The combined coverage via Peacock, which will show the entire races from the beginning to the end, and network television, will ensure that everyone has access to the best of world cycling. Super fans won't miss any of the twists and turns that cycling holds. NBC Sports will remain the home of cycling in the United States for another six years and in 2029 we will celebrate the 29th anniversary of a historic partnership that is proof of America's sincere love for cycling and the Tour,” he said. ■
