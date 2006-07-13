NBC Shows a Lot of Talent
In the latest chapter of NBC’s America’s Got Talent vs. Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, Talent showed the most talent Wednesday night and was the No. 1-rated show on any network, scoring a 3.5 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo from 8-10. Dance earned a 3.7/11 for its first-run episode from 9-10 (Talent got a 3.9/11 in that time slot).
NBC was No. 1 for the night with a 3.1/10, and Fox was second with a 2.9/9.
CBS came in at No. 3 with a 2.3/7. Its Rock Star: Supernova was third in its 9-10 slot, with a 2.1/6.
At No. 4 was ABC with a 1.1/3 for a night of reruns. The WB and UPN, counting down their last two months, earned an 0.8/2 and 0.6/2, respectively.
