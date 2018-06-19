NBC Reveals Fall Premieres

NBC has announced premiere dates for its fall schedule. The network begins its new season Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour telecast of the blind auditions for season 15 of The Voice, which features coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

The Voice will be followed at 10 p.m. by the premiere of Manifest, which NBC says is an “unexpected mystery journey that is jump-started following a turbulent but seemingly routine flight.”

Season three of This Is Us starts Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. following The Voice. At 10 p.m. is the premiere of New Amsterdam, which stars Ryan Eggold as hospital medical director Dr. Max Goodwin, who sets out to tear up bureaucracy, provide exceptional care to patients and return the hospital to its former glory.

The Chicago lineup starts Wednesday, Sept. 26. Chicago Med begins its fourth season at 8 p.m., Chicago Fire starts its seventh season at 9 and the sixth season premiere of Chicago P.D. runs at 10.

The Good Place starts its third season with an hour-long episode on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m., leading into the two-hour premiere of Law & Order: SVU, which begins its 20th season.

The following Thursday, Oct. 4, will see the return of comedies Superstore at 8 and Will & Grace at 9, with I Feel Bad launching at 9:30.

Blindspot, starring Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander, begins its fourth season at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Midnight, Texas starts season two at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26.