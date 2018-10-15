NBC Promo Writers Ratify WGAE Contract

The Writers Guild of America, East says that NBC promo writers have unanimously ratified a new contract through 2021.

The writers work at NBC and its owned TV station in New York, WNBC, and write promo material for news programming including Megyn Kelly Today, NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press.

According to WGAE, the new contract includes pay increases retroactive to April 2018, bonuses for some, increased daily hire premiums and some clarification on health care and pensions.

Overscale staff (anyone in a staff position making more than contract minimums) will get 2% raises for each year of the contract. Daily hires making more than the minimums will get $2,000 bonuses instead of raises. Those at the contract minimums, staff or daily hires, will also get 2% raises per year.

“In an environment that’s so anti-union, we are pleased that NBC Universal signed a contract with the Writers Guild of America, East recognizing our value as a union," said the NBC Promo Writers bargaining committee.

