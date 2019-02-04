NBC Orders Season Two of ‘New Amsterdam’

NBC has renewed its Tuesday drama New Amsterdam for a second season. The medical drama is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital. David Schulner writes and executive produces.

New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah. Peter Horton also executive produces. Kate Dennis directed and executive produced the pilot.

“We’ve been so excited to see how much audiences have embraced Dr. Max Goodwin and all the characters that make New Amsterdam such an incredibly compelling medical series,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents, scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to David Schulner, Peter Horton, our writers and an amazing cast and crew who have brought these stories to life.”

Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher and Tyler Labine are in the cast.

The show is averaging a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49, and nearly 12 million total viewers, in live plus seven day Nielsens.