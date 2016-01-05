NBC News/SurveyMonkey: Trump Continues to Dominate GOP Field

Donald Trump continues to lead the GOP presidential field by a wide margin according to the latest NBC News/SurveyMonkey online poll, the first in a new round from the polling partners.

NBC and the pollster have just extended their partnership in the weekly polls through 2018—they are released every Tuesday—and the first in that new series shows Trump at 35% support among Republicans compared to 18% for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and 13% for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

When asked whether they plan to change their minds about Trump (and eventually support another candidate), half (51%) said they were sure they would not.

Trump is also leading among white evangelical voters at 33% compared to 20% for Cruz—who has been wooing that segment—and 10% for Rubio. Dr. Ben Carson was at 12% of those voters.

The poll was conducted Dec. 28-Jan. 3 among 3,700 people 18-plus. The percentages are of the Republican or "Republican-leaning" registered voter members of that sample (949). The margin of error for that Republican or "leaning" registered voters sample is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.