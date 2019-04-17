NBC Names Late Night Diversity Class of 2019

NBC has announced the Late Night Writers Workshop class of 2019.

NBC created the workshop seven years ago to promote diverse voices in late night and sketch comedy.

The winners are (depicted below, clockwise from upper left) Jill Cepela, Dylan Eshbaugh, Shenovia Large, Alexandria McCale, Mona Mira and Chloe Radcliffe.

Those six were chosen from 1,000 applicants and will get a five-day crash course at NBC's late night headquarters in New York. The course includes hearing from showrunners for Fallon, Colbert, and SNL. It also includes "writing instruction, insightful feedback and collaborative assignments."

NBC also provides some job placement help, putting them up for open staff positions and helping them get an agent.

Alumni from the program are currently writing for Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.