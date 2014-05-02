NBC Names Chris Jansing Senior White House Correspondent

On the eve of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, NBC has named a new senior White House correspondent, reporting primarily for Nightly News.

White House correspondent Peter Alexander has been named national correspondent, continuing to report on the White House, but also on national affairs. Chuck Todd is chief White House correspondent.

NBC didn't have to look far for a new senior correspondent. Jansing, who is relocating from New York, has been with MSNBC, anchoring Jansing & Co. since 2010. She joined NBC News in 1998.

“Chris will bring her editorial tenacity and passion for the story to this new role,” said NBC News president Deborah Turness. "Peter’s versatility and talents as a modern day storyteller will now be seen across a wider range of NBC broadcasts and platforms."

Turness said the move was in part to help Todd focus more on analysis.

MSNBC has not announced a replacement for Jansing.