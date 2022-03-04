NBC Grabs Competition Series ‘Million Dollar Island’

NBC is moving ahead with adventure competition series Million Dollar Island (working title). The network calls the show “a high-stakes social experiment in which 100 contestants must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize.”

Each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000 upon their arrival. Contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, and when a player leaves the island, they choose who will receive their portion of the money. “The strength of your personal bonds is just as important as being the ultimate player,” according to NBC.

“We’re excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC,” said Jenny Groom, NBC executive VP, alternative programming and development. “This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive.”

Studio Lambert will produce the Talpa project.

“We’re thrilled to be making this big new format for NBC,” said Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert. “The storytelling and strategy, along with a breathtakingly beautiful and remote landscape, will combine to offer viewers a gripping competition.”

Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess, and Talpa’s John de Mol are executive producers.

“I’ve enjoyed great success with NBC on The Voice, so I’m delighted that they’ll provide the perfect U.S home for this exciting new show,” said de Mol, founder and chairman, Talpa.

De Mol created The Voice. ■