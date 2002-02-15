NBC gives golden opportunity
Olympic TV-rights holder NBC recently waived some of its exclusivity
rights to allow others to cover the controversy over the gold medal in pairs
skating.
In addition to allowing extra time to use Olympic footage from the skating
event, NBC allowed live coverage of the press conference Friday on the gold
medal awarded to Canadian pair Jamie Sale and David Pelletier.
The conference was carried by Fox News Channel, Cable News Network and ESPN, all of which acknowledged NBC on-screen.
NBC said it allowed the extra access due to the controversy's news
value.
