NBC Gives ‘Debris’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 28.

On the strength of nearly 315 million TV ad impressions, an NBC promo for new sci-fi drama Debris takes first place. The network also lands second place with its 2021 Golden Globe Awards promo. MTV, the sole cable network in our ranking, grabs third to hype Floribama Shore, while CBS and ABC take fourth and fifth to promote, respectively, Clarice and Soul of a Nation.

Notably, the Debris spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (115) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Debris, NBC

Impressions: 314,563,764

Interruption Rate: 1.59%

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,796,714

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,435,966

2) 2021 Golden Globe Awards, NBC

Impressions: 278,699,410

Interruption Rate: 2.33%

Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,855,063

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $434,063

3) Floribama Shore, MTV

Impressions: 232,321,678

Interruption Rate: 2.94%

Attention Index: 108 (38% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,483,127

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $178,369

4) Clarice, CBS

Impressions: 221,399,544

Interruption Rate: 1.47%

Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,290,583

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $533,838

5) Soul of a Nation, ABC

Impressions: 189,462,813

Interruption Rate: 2.50%

Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,115,667

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $41,682

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).