NBC Gives ‘American Song Contest’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through March 20.

NBC’s American Song Contest is No. 1. Our previous chart-topper, Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship, drops out of the top five — but the network still makes a hearty showing, grabbing fourth place to cook up some excitement for its new reality competition The Julia Child Challenge (down from third place last time) and fifth to hype the third season of Tournament of Champions (which took fifth place last week too).

Also making a repeat appearance is Fox News, which promotes its continuing Russia-Ukraine war coverage in second place (up from fourth last time).

Rounding out the chart is Paramount Network, which gives some love to the ninth season of Bar Rescue — new to the ranking this week — in third place.

Notably, the Fox News promo has the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (136), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) American Song Contest, NBC

Impressions: 457,132,242

Interruption Rate: 1.79%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,461,640

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $630,767

2) Russia-Ukraine war coverage, Fox News

Impressions: 242,192,498

Interruption Rate: 0.92%

Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $508,743

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Bar Rescue, Paramount Network

Impressions: 239,231,011

Interruption Rate: 3.11%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $715,731

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $317,964

4) The Julia Child Challenge, Food Network

Impressions: 228,906,267

Interruption Rate: 1.29%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $885,300

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $25,481

5) Tournament of Champions, Food Network

Impressions: 210,752,399

Interruption Rate: 1.81%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $887,178

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).