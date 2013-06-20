NBC: FCC Needs to Launch Indecency Enforcement Rulemaking

RELATED: Foxto FCC: Get Out of Indecency Enforcement Biz

CBS:FCC Should Adopt 'Egregious Case' Indecency Enforcement Policy

Add NBC to the list of broadcasters who can find little, if

any, legal justification for the FCC's regulation of indecent broadcasts.

In comments on the FCC's "egregious" cases variant

on its current enforcement regime, NBC says that broadcasting is neither

uniquely pervasive nor uniquely accessible to children, and, as such, the

Supreme Court's Pacifica Decision (George Carlin's monologue) "no longer

provides a valid basis for a broadcast-specific indecency regime."

It calls on the FCC to initiate a rulemaking proceeding to

consider how, and even whether, it can "develop a constitutionally

sustainable indecency enforcement regime." NBC suggests that will be an

uphill climb, though it says that a process with clear procedural requirements

and sufficient due process, "if adequately explained and scrupulously

enforced," it might just pass muster with the courts, a point CBS also

made in its filing.

That would include more rigorous complaint requirements, i.e.

written descriptions or tapes or an explanation of why it is a violation. It

would also mean adjusting the current indecency safe harbor. The FCC does not

enforce indecency rules between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. under the theory that those

are the hours when kids would be least likely to be watching. But the

difference between primetime in Central and Mountain Time Zones are 7-10 p.m.,

so that a show that airs on the East Coast at 10-11 p.m. and is thus not

actionable in terms of indecency airs at 9-10 p.m. in those time zones, and is.

"The Commission therefore should consider a program

broadcast after 10 p.m. in the Eastern Time zone to be within the safe harbor

even in the Central and Mountain Time zones where it may be broadcast after 9

p.m.," NBC said.

The commission should also not address each complaint, but

only a pattern of complaints, said NBC, and codify a year deadline in which it

will act on complaints, after which they will be deemed denied or dismissed.

NBC made clear that it was only providing the above as

advice on how best to exercise authority the FCC may not ultimately have.

"These proposals do not address the core questions of

whether, how, and under what authority the Commission can continue to provide

broadcasters with lower levels of First Amendment protections than those

guaranteed all other forms of media," NBC said. "The Commission must

grapple with these questions, and it is far from clear that the Commission

today can adopt or enforce any broadcast-specific indecency regime that will

survive constitutional scrutiny. But these proposals would help alleviate some

of the most egregious of the constitutional infirmities plaguing the

Commission's existing broadcast indecency regime."

NBC joins Fox, which has been most vocal, but also CBS and,

to a lesser extent, the National Association of Broadcasters in calling into

question the underpinnings of indecency enforcement.

Given that most of the population gets its

broadcast media via MVPDs, not over the air, and given the rise of online

video, "the world Pacifica described -- in which viewers depend on

over-the-air broadcast for most or all of the video programming they watch -- looks

nothing like the market today. Today it is consumers, not broadcasters, who

decide what they will watch and when."