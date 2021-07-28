NBC, E! Air ‘People’s Choice Awards’ Dec. 7
Event celebrates fan favorites in movies, TV, music
NBC will air The People’s Choice Awards for the first time when the event happens Dec. 7. E! will air the two-hour telecast as well, as it has done for the past three years.
The People’s Choice Awards, celebrating the best in movies, TV and music, take place at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.
“The People’s Choice Awards has always been about the fans, and this show quickly became a must-watch for audiences around the world on E!,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. “With our new structure, we now have the opportunity to extend that experience to NBC, bringing together the power of our portfolio to celebrate everyone’s favorite shows, artists and stars with our biggest broadcast yet.”
E! succeeded CBS in airing The People’s Choice Awards in 2017.
There will be 44 categories available for voting, including top movie, show, album and social star of 2021.
Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will produce the telecast.
