NBC to Divest KWHY Ahead of Comcast Deal

NBC says it will sell

independent Spanish-language KWHY Los Angeles before closing on its

joint venture with

Comcast or put the station in a divestiture trust, according to a filing at the FCC.

NBC had originally asked the commission for a temporary, six-month extension

of its waiver of the FCC ownership rules to continue owning three

stations in the market. The station group promised that within six months of the NBCU-Comcast deal's close, it would either

sell KWHY, one of its three stations there, or put it in a trust.

It has told the FCC it no longer needs the extra six months and will

have either sold KWHY by then or put it in the trust.

An NBC spokesperson had no comment on the move, but a source said a

buyer has not yet been lined up.

KWHY was the logical choice; the other stations are KNBC and Telemundo

affiliate KVEA.