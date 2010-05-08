NBC to Divest KWHY Ahead of Comcast Deal
NBC says it will sell
independent Spanish-language KWHY Los Angeles before closing on its
joint venture with
Comcast or put the station in a divestiture trust, according to a filing at the FCC.
NBC had originally asked the commission for a temporary, six-month extension
of its waiver of the FCC ownership rules to continue owning three
stations in the market. The station group promised that within six months of the NBCU-Comcast deal's close, it would either
sell KWHY, one of its three stations there, or put it in a trust.
It has told the FCC it no longer needs the extra six months and will
have either sold KWHY by then or put it in the trust.
An NBC spokesperson had no comment on the move, but a source said a
buyer has not yet been lined up.
KWHY was the logical choice; the other stations are KNBC and Telemundo
affiliate KVEA.
