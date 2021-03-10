NBC Again Gives ‘Debris’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push
By Eleanor Semeraro, Analyst and Contributor, TV[R]EV
And more from Promo Mojo, our exclusive weekly ranking of the programming networks are promoting most heavily
B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through March 7.
On the strength of 279.4 million TV ad impressions, an NBC promo for new sci-fi drama Debris takes first place for the second week in a row.
Cable networks dominate our ranking this time, with Food Network taking second place to promote Tournament of Champions, HGTV taking third to build excitement for Rock the Block, and Disney grabbing fifth to serve up a general network promo titled “Show Us Your Skills” that uses some of its on-air talent in a PSA-style ad.
Besides NBC, the other traditional broadcaster to make our cut is Fox, which takes fourth place to hype The Masked Singer.
Notably, the Fox spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (158) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
1) Debris, NBC
Impressions: 279,442,640
Interruption Rate: 1.38%
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%
In-network Value: $2,861,807
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $276,352
2) Tournament of Champions, Food Network
Impressions: 250,093,214
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 149 (49% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $920,791
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $460,671
3) Rock the Block, HGTV
Impressions: 234,297,001
Interruption Rate: 1.23%
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%
In-network Value: $1,686,928
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00
4) The Masked Singer, Fox
Impressions: 229,956,886
Interruption Rate: 1.07%
Attention Index: 158 (58% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%
In-network Value: $1,227,494
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,684,523
5) Show Us Your Skills, Disney Channel
Impressions: 197,591,163
Interruption Rate: 6.62%
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 3%
In-network Value: $3,549,090
Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00
Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.
In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.
Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.
National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.
Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.
VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)
OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).
