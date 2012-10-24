NBC Affils Concerned About Simultaneous Spectrum Auction

NBC's TV station affiliates are concerned about the FCC's

plans to hold reverse and forward spectrum incentive auctions at the same time.

The FCC has sought comment on that suggestion, but said in

its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that it might make more sense to hold the

reverse auction, in which broadcasters bid to see who will give up their

spectrum to the FCC for the lowest price, and the forward auction -- that

spectrum goes to the highest bidder -- at the same time.

In meetings with FCC officials Tuesday, according to FCC

documents, members of the NBC Television Affiliates board, led by president/chairman

Jordan Wertlieb of Hearst and Ralph Oakley, vice chairman of the affiliates

group and president of Quincy Newspapers, said they were concerned that if the

FCC does conduct simultaneous auctions, "there will be no safety net

available in the event that the predictive engineering models have

miscalculated the amount of spectrum actually necessary to repack the remaining

television stations" consisted with the statutory mandate to preserve

coverage areas and populations. They told the FCC officials that such

preservation must be in fact, not simply in theory.

They also called for a fair, transparent and

"technically sound" auction process, all of which the FCC has pledged

to do.

Broadcasters have held numerous webinars with FCC officials

on the subject, and are looking for more info this Friday (Oct. 26), when the

FCC holds its first incentive auction workshop.

The FCC is seeking comment on its proposed framework for the

auctions, whose final rules it plans to vote on sometime mid-year 2013.

While they were there, the affiliates also talked about what

they said were their other issues of greatest concern. Those were that the

retransmission consent regime is working and that government intrusion would

unfairly benefit Pay TV operators, and that the FCC needs to relax media

ownership rules.

The FCC is not expected to take action anytime soon on

clarifying good faith negotiations or possibly waiving exclusivity and

nonduplication rules during retrans impasses, both of which it teed up in an

open rulemaking proposal well over a year ago. The affiliates called those

rules a safety viable for the public.

On media ownership, they said relaxing and modernizing the

rules was necessary to ensure broadcasters remain a "strong and valued

source of local journalism."

They also put in a pitch for the public benefit of shared

services and joint sales agreements, which the FCC has signaled it might

consider counting toward local ownership limits.

"Restricting such arrangements would not increase

diversity or localism, but would have the opposite effect by eliminating

efficiencies that promote stronger public service."