NBA TV to Preview League Teams Set to Return to Court

As the NBA prepares to return to the court, NBA TV will preview each of the 22 NBA teams set to participate in the league’s restart beginning July 30, the network said Monday.

The daily Team Restart series will showcase each of the 22 NBA teams headed to Orlando for the league's season comeback beginning July 1 with the Los Angeles Lakers, the network said. The series will look at each team by recapping their season to-date, with highlights of the top moments as well as keys for the playoff push. NBA.com will have corresponding coverage for each team throughout the series.

The series coincides with the NBA’s June 26 release of its regular season schedule in which the 22 teams will play eight regular-season games at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando to determine the seeding of the 16 playoff teams.

TNT will air 18 restart games, including a July 30 doubleheader featuring the New Orleans-Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers games. ESPN and ABC will combine to televise 20 live NBA seeding games beginning July 31.

NBA TV’s Team Restart schedule is as follows: (July 1) Los Angeles Lakers; (July 2) Milwaukee Bucks; (July 3) Los Angeles Clippers; (July 6) New Orleans Pelicans; (July 7) Boston Celtics; (July 8) Houston Rockets; (July 9) Philadelphia 76’ers; ( July 10) Toronto Raptors; (July 13) Denver Nuggets; (July 14) Dallas Mavericks; (July 15) Oklahoma City Thunder; (July 16) Miami Heat; (July 17) Utah Jazz; (July 20) Portland Trailblazers; (July 21) Indiana Pacers; (July 22) Memphis Grizzlies; (July 23) Brooklyn Nets; (July 24) Sacramento Kings; (July 26) San Antonio Spurs; (July 27) Orlando Magic; (July 28) Phoenix Suns; (July 29) Washington Wizards.