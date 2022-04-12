NBA Play-In Tournament Tips Off On TNT

The NBA will launch its postseason Tuesday (April 12) with the play-in tournament to determine the league's first round playoffs lineup.

The play-in round features the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th place teams playing in an elimination tournament to determine who advances to the first round of the NBA playoffs. Tonight’s games on TNT feature matchups between the seventh and eighth-place teams in the Eastern Conference (Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers) and Western Conference (Minnesota Timberwolves-Los Angeles Clippers).

The winners will advance to the playoffs, while the losers will play the winners of tomorrow night’s games between the ninth and 10th place teams in each conference. ESPN will televise those games featuring the Eastern Conference’s Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets and Western Conference’s New Orleans Pelicans-San Antonio Spurs contests.

ESPN and TNT on April 15 will each air one of two games that will determine the eighth and final NBA playoff slot in each conference, according to the league.

The first round of the NBA Playoffs begin April 16 with four games on ESPN and ABC. ■