NBA Play-In Tournament Tips Off On TNT
By R. Thomas Umstead published
TNT airs Nets-Cavs, Clippers-Timberwolves games tonight; ESPN telecasts Hawks-Hornets, Pelicans-Spurs contests tomorrow
The NBA will launch its postseason Tuesday (April 12) with the play-in tournament to determine the league's first round playoffs lineup.
The play-in round features the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th place teams playing in an elimination tournament to determine who advances to the first round of the NBA playoffs. Tonight’s games on TNT feature matchups between the seventh and eighth-place teams in the Eastern Conference (Brooklyn Nets-Cleveland Cavaliers) and Western Conference (Minnesota Timberwolves-Los Angeles Clippers).
The winners will advance to the playoffs, while the losers will play the winners of tomorrow night’s games between the ninth and 10th place teams in each conference. ESPN will televise those games featuring the Eastern Conference’s Atlanta Hawks-Charlotte Hornets and Western Conference’s New Orleans Pelicans-San Antonio Spurs contests.
Also: ESPN Re-Signs Doris Burke to Multi-Year Extension
ESPN and TNT on April 15 will each air one of two games that will determine the eighth and final NBA playoff slot in each conference, according to the league.
The first round of the NBA Playoffs begin April 16 with four games on ESPN and ABC. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.