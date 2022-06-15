NBA Finals Score Again With Most Watch-Time, Ad Impressions: TV By the Numbers

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of June 12, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

The NBA Finals remained appointment viewing as games three and four combined to secure 1.58% of all minutes watched from June 6-12. It’s the second straight week the series between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors is No. 1 by watch-time among all programs.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

College baseball is a hit, with minutes watched climbing from No. 11 to No. 3 week-over-week as the postseason continues to narrow.

Fox News programs Fox & Friends and America’s Newsroom end a one-week hiatus outside of the top 25 in our ranking, landing at No. 14 and No. 20 this week, respectively.

Even after its season nine finale, Chicago P.D. climbs from No. 37 to No. 15 by watch-time as audiences catch up on ION and USA Network.

Speaking of Chicago, Chicago Fire roars from No. 21 to No. 8 week-over-week, via its own ION and USA syndication play.

ABC stays atop the list of most-watched networks, in part due to the NBA Finals. The network had 7.30% of watch-time on the week, up slightly from 7.23% from May 30-June 5 as audiences also tuned into ABC’s coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings in primetime on Thursday.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from June 6-12:

USA springs from No. 16 to No. 12 by watch-time week-over-week, on a steady dose of syndicated procedurals plus WWE Monday Night Raw.

MSNBC moves from No. 19 to No. 16 in our ranking, in part due to increased Thursday viewership around the Jan. 6 hearings.

ESPN2 jumps from No. 32 to No. 17 week-over-week, via NCAA coverage including college baseball, the Women’s College World Series and the NCAA Track and Field Championships.

The latest episode of Little People, Big World helped lift TLC from No. 20 to No. 17 week-over-week in our watch-time rankings.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

As the NBA Finals continue, the series once again nets the most TV ad impressions on the week, with 2.08 billion – 4.8% of the total. That’s down slightly from the previous week (5.3% of the total) as the final minutes of each game have become increasingly one-sided in the series.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

College baseball doubles impressions week-over-week as the field gets close to the final eight teams headed to Omaha for the College World Series.

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir is one of several news programs to increase impressions week-over-week, along with Fox & Friends, America’s Newsroom and NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt, among others.

Resuming its five-episodes-per-week schedule after taking Memorial Day off the previous week, The View sees impressions increase by 33.8% week-over-week.

Speaking of news and talk shows, they made up 14 of the top 25 programs by impressions in our ranking for June 6-12.

ABC remains No. 1 in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking, with 14.14% of impressions on the week. The NBA Finals accounted for 33.5% of those as advertisers continue to benefit from a tight series through four games.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions: